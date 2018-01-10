Taoiseach says he doesn't want to see patients suffering long waits on trolleys

The Taoiseach has said he doesn't want to see patients suffering the "indignity" of prolonged waits on hospital trolleys.
The Cabinet has been holding its first meeting of the New Year - but has been discussing the long...
Dublin Fire Services have been tackling a major fire at a recycling plant in North Dublin.
Letterkenny General Hospital tops the national league table for the number of patients waiting on...
The cabinet has been holding its first cabinet meeting of the New Year - but has been discussing the...
As the numbers queuing for a bed remain high, so too does the length of time they've to wait for...
A positive jobs outlook from the Finance Minister who also says 7 out of every 10 jobs lost...
Limerick gardai appeal for help in tracking down Martin Clancy's killer
The country's emergency service taskforce is meeting this lunchtime as the latest trolley figures...
Here's your 5pm @3NewsIreland 60 second update with @CarolineTwohig t.co/GLE78QBefN
On #3News at 5.30, the report from the Oireachtas Committee on the 8th Amendment one of the main issues on the agen… t.co/qyp42QLLOE
Fire at recycling plant in North County Dublin under control. No injuries reported. @DubFireBrigade on the scene wi… t.co/caidgLeEty
Here's your 3pm @3NewsIreland 60 second update with @CarolineTwohig t.co/HoH4RbtUIP
President Higgins is calling on young people to use science to solve global issues. He's also thanked the parents… t.co/y7OTHuNavN
On #3News at 12.30, Cabinet holding its first meeting of the year. Report from Oireachtas Committee on 8th Amendmen… t.co/cpb2M02KZj
From "Fake News" to "FOMO" and the question of "Gender Neutral Toilets" -teens at the #BTYSE have been investigatin… t.co/RoBHlvdpWs
Set up is underway here at the RDS for the BT Young Scientist and Technology exhibition. More details on the projec… t.co/VXHdW8OHl6