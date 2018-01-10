Wednesday, 10 January 2018

First Cabinet Meeting of the Year

The cabinet has been holding its first cabinet meeting of the New Year - but has been discussing the long running issue of the country's abortion laws.  

North Dublin Fire

Dublin Fire Services have been tackling a major fire at a recycling plant in North Dublin. 

Wednesday, 10 January 2018

Trolley Watch

Letterkenny General Hospital tops the national league table for the number of patients waiting on...

Wednesday, 10 January 2018

Trolley Crisis

As the numbers queuing for a bed remain high, so too does the length of time they've to wait for...

Tuesday, 09 January 2018

Jobs Boost

A positive jobs outlook from the Finance Minister who also says 7 out of every 10  jobs lost...

Tuesday, 09 January 2018

Limerick Gardai Appeal

Limerick gardai appeal for help in tracking down Martin Clancy's killer  

Tuesday, 09 January 2018

Hospital Trolley Crisis

The country's emergency service taskforce is meeting this lunchtime as the latest trolley figures...

Monday, 08 January 2018

Body Discovered in Limerick

A Garda investigation is underway in Limerick following the discovery of a man's body in a flat in the...

Monday, 08 January 2018

Sinn Fein Future

The contest to succeed Gerry Adams as leader of Sinn Fein formally begins.

Monday, 08 January 2018
Click here to view more
3News
@FergalOBrienTV3
Follow

On #3News at 12.30, Cabinet holding its first meeting of the year. Report from Oireachtas Committee on 8th Amendmen… t.co/cpb2M02KZj

12:27 PM - 10 Jan 18

3News
@ZaraKing
Follow

From "Fake News" to "FOMO" and the question of "Gender Neutral Toilets" -teens at the #BTYSE have been investigatin… t.co/RoBHlvdpWs

11:46 AM - 10 Jan 18

3News
@ZaraKing
Follow

Set up is underway here at the RDS for the BT Young Scientist and Technology exhibition. More details on the projec… t.co/VXHdW8OHl6

11:45 AM - 10 Jan 18

3News
@GerLynaghTV3
Follow

Dublin Fire Brigade says fire at recycling plant in St Margaret’s, north Dublin is now under control #3News t.co/HMwdim3L0J

11:28 AM - 10 Jan 18

3News
@GerLynaghTV3
Follow

Major fire at a car recycling plant in North Dublin still burning #3News t.co/dqRW6dYeN2

11:16 AM - 10 Jan 18

3News
@GerLynaghTV3
Follow

Several units of Dublin Fire Brigade tackle major fire at recycling plant near Dublin airport #3News t.co/Bgrbun9vZG

10:39 AM - 10 Jan 18

3News
@MichaelRyanTV3
Follow

Cabinet to discuss abortion referendum plans, I have the latest with @gavreilly in the news at 8 @IrelandAMTV3 t.co/0iwIbiOFzD

7:50 AM - 10 Jan 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Plans for a potential referendum on abortion in May, will dominate the first cabinet meeting of 2018 this morning.

7:40 AM - 10 Jan 18