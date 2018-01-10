Trolley Watch

Letterkenny General Hospital tops the national league table for the number of patients waiting on trolleys this lunchtime.
Dublin Fire Services have been tackling a major fire at a recycling plant in North Dublin.
The cabinet has been holding its first cabinet meeting of the New Year - but has been discussing the...
As the numbers queuing for a bed remain high, so too does the length of time they've to wait for...
A positive jobs outlook from the Finance Minister who also says 7 out of every 10 jobs lost...
Limerick gardai appeal for help in tracking down Martin Clancy's killer
The country's emergency service taskforce is meeting this lunchtime as the latest trolley figures...
A Garda investigation is underway in Limerick following the discovery of a man's body in a flat in the...
The contest to succeed Gerry Adams as leader of Sinn Fein formally begins.
On #3News at 12.30, Cabinet holding its first meeting of the year. Report from Oireachtas Committee on 8th Amendmen… t.co/cpb2M02KZj
From "Fake News" to "FOMO" and the question of "Gender Neutral Toilets" -teens at the #BTYSE have been investigatin… t.co/RoBHlvdpWs
Set up is underway here at the RDS for the BT Young Scientist and Technology exhibition. More details on the projec… t.co/VXHdW8OHl6
Dublin Fire Brigade says fire at recycling plant in St Margaret’s, north Dublin is now under control #3News t.co/HMwdim3L0J
Major fire at a car recycling plant in North Dublin still burning #3News t.co/dqRW6dYeN2
Several units of Dublin Fire Brigade tackle major fire at recycling plant near Dublin airport #3News t.co/Bgrbun9vZG
Cabinet to discuss abortion referendum plans, I have the latest with @gavreilly in the news at 8 @IrelandAMTV3 t.co/0iwIbiOFzD
Plans for a potential referendum on abortion in May, will dominate the first cabinet meeting of 2018 this morning.