Wednesday, 10 January 2018

Wednesday, 10th January

On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - fire crews tackle a massive fire in North Dublin

Tuesday, 9th January

On 3 News at 12.30 this lunchtime - trolley figures on the rise again

Tuesday, 09 January 2018

Monday, 8th January

On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - an unhealthy state

Monday, 08 January 2018

Friday, 5th January

On 3 News at 12.30 this lunchtime - charged with murder.

Friday, 05 January 2018

Thursday, 4th January

On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - Louth murder investigation.

Thursday, 04 January 2018

Wednesday, 3rd January

On 3 News at 12.30 this lunchtime - A fatal attack in County Louth.

Wednesday, 03 January 2018

Tuesday, 2nd January

On 3 News at 12.30 this lunchtime - A new year and a new record.

Tuesday, 02 January 2018

Friday, 22 December 2017

Thursday, 21 December 2017
@FergalOBrienTV3
On #3News at 12.30, Cabinet holding its first meeting of the year. Report from Oireachtas Committee on 8th Amendmen… t.co/cpb2M02KZj

12:27 PM - 10 Jan 18

@ZaraKing
From "Fake News" to "FOMO" and the question of "Gender Neutral Toilets" -teens at the #BTYSE have been investigatin… t.co/RoBHlvdpWs

11:46 AM - 10 Jan 18

@ZaraKing
Set up is underway here at the RDS for the BT Young Scientist and Technology exhibition. More details on the projec… t.co/VXHdW8OHl6

11:45 AM - 10 Jan 18

@GerLynaghTV3
Dublin Fire Brigade says fire at recycling plant in St Margaret’s, north Dublin is now under control #3News t.co/HMwdim3L0J

11:28 AM - 10 Jan 18

@GerLynaghTV3
Major fire at a car recycling plant in North Dublin still burning #3News t.co/dqRW6dYeN2

11:16 AM - 10 Jan 18

@GerLynaghTV3
Several units of Dublin Fire Brigade tackle major fire at recycling plant near Dublin airport #3News t.co/Bgrbun9vZG

10:39 AM - 10 Jan 18

@MichaelRyanTV3
Cabinet to discuss abortion referendum plans, I have the latest with @gavreilly in the news at 8 @IrelandAMTV3 t.co/0iwIbiOFzD

7:50 AM - 10 Jan 18

@3newsireland
Plans for a potential referendum on abortion in May, will dominate the first cabinet meeting of 2018 this morning.

7:40 AM - 10 Jan 18