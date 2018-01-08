Tuesday, 09 January 2018

3News at 7

The latest national and international news stories from 3 News with Claire Brock

3News at 7

On 3 News at Seven - another challenging week in emergency departments as the number of patients on...

Monday, 08 January 2018

3News at 7

The latest national and international news stories from 3 News.

Friday, 05 January 2018

Thursday, 4th January

The latest news update at 7pm.

Thursday, 04 January 2018

Wednesday, 3rd January

The latest national and international news stories from 3 News

Wednesday, 03 January 2018

3News at 7

The latest national and international news stories from 3 News.

Tuesday, 02 January 2018

Friday, 22nd December

The latest national and international news stories from 3 News

Friday, 22 December 2017

3News at 7

The latest national and international news stories from 3 News

Thursday, 21 December 2017

3News at 7

The latest national and international news stories from 3 News

Wednesday, 20 December 2017
Click here to view more
3News
@3newsireland
Follow

On 3News at Ten tonight: - Human cost of health crisis - Two Koreas make peace moves - Bannon leaves Breitbart -… t.co/VYkqn1Y5DM

9:50 PM - 9 Jan 18

3News
@DebsNaylor
Follow

On @3NewsIreland at 10 I've a preview of the @BTYSTE competition, officially getting underway tomorrow. Speaking to… t.co/WxPnQIzKkV

9:37 PM - 9 Jan 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Former White House strategist Steve Bannon steps down from Breitbart News Network.

9:16 PM - 9 Jan 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Here's your 7pm 60 second @3NewsIreland update with @siobhanbtv3 t.co/jaUGOdceKe

7:15 PM - 9 Jan 18

3News
@garethoconnor
Follow

Producing 3News at Seven: #Trolleycrisis, Two Koreas to talk and TV3 Group spring schedule 📺 t.co/fLPDcSV5sq

7:02 PM - 9 Jan 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

On 3News at Seven this evening: - #Trolleycrisis numbers up again - Two Koreas agree to more talks - TV3 Group spr… t.co/GjdfAObO7n

6:55 PM - 9 Jan 18

3News
@paulcolgan
Follow

Seven out of the ten jobs lost in the great recession have been restored according to the Government. But there are… t.co/vRQ0IJ6xBg

5:57 PM - 9 Jan 18

3News
@FergalOBrienTV3
Follow

On #3News at 5.30, North Korea to send a delegation to the Winter Olympics in South Korea next month after new high… t.co/GXD7D5wDCL

5:34 PM - 9 Jan 18