Tuesday, 09 January 2018

Tuesday, 9th January

On 3 News at 12.30 this lunchtime - trolley figures on the rise again

Monday, 8th January

On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - an unhealthy state

Monday, 08 January 2018

Friday, 5th January

On 3 News at 12.30 this lunchtime - charged with murder.

Friday, 05 January 2018

Thursday, 4th January

On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - Louth murder investigation.

Thursday, 04 January 2018

Wednesday, 3rd January

On 3 News at 12.30 this lunchtime - A fatal attack in County Louth.

Wednesday, 03 January 2018

Tuesday, 2nd January

On 3 News at 12.30 this lunchtime - A new year and a new record.

Tuesday, 02 January 2018

3News at 12.30

The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick.

Friday, 22 December 2017

3News at 12.30

The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick.

Thursday, 21 December 2017

3News at 12.30

The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick.

Wednesday, 20 December 2017
Dublin Port Tunnel reopened to traffic after earlier incident involving a number of vehicles.

2:06 PM - 9 Jan 18

On #3News at 12.30, North Korea to send a delegation to the Winter Olympics in South Korea next month after high le… t.co/tqF7tiM14Z

12:31 PM - 9 Jan 18

At 8am on @IrelandAMTV3, North Korea to send a delegation to the Winter Olympics in South Korea after high level ta… t.co/BkeuyjKVt6

8:01 AM - 9 Jan 18

At 7am on @IrelandAMTV3, North Korea to send a delegation to the Winter Olympics in South Korea after high level ta… t.co/Wnr9u9cniP

7:03 AM - 9 Jan 18

North Korea has announced it will send a delegation to this year's Winter Olympics, taking place in the South. It c… t.co/h5tv7S8Z3E

6:46 AM - 9 Jan 18

Gardai in Limerick have upgraded their investigation into the discovery of a man's body on Sunday night to murder.

6:46 AM - 9 Jan 18

A candlit vigil has taken place in Dundalk in memory of Japanese man Yosuke Sasaki who was stabbed to death there last week.

6:46 AM - 9 Jan 18

Same-sex couples have married in midnight ceremonies across Australia following a vote in Parliament last month.

6:45 AM - 9 Jan 18