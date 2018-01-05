3News at 7

On 3 News at Seven - another challenging week in emergency departments as the number of patients on trolleys climbs over 500 again
The latest national and international news stories from 3 News.
The latest news update at 7pm.
The latest national and international news stories from 3 News
The latest national and international news stories from 3 News.
The latest national and international news stories from 3 News
On 3News at Ten tonight: - Limerick murder hunt begins - Dundalk vigil for stabbing victim - #Trolleycrisis: numbe… t.co/HMM4ipfiZF
Gardaí say a woman has died after a collision between a car and a truck in Celbridge Co. Kildare
Huge turnout in #Dundalk tonight for a vigil in memory of Japanese man #YosukeSasaki who was killed in the town las… t.co/14V93vcZcD
Breaking: Limerick detectives have begun a murder investigation following the discovery of a man's body in the city yesterday evening.
Producing 3News at Seven: Leading tonight with #trolleycrisis, also #GoldenGlobes and we're live at Dundalk vigil with @ZaraKing
On 3News at Seven this evening: - #Trolleycrisis numbers up again - Fire at Trump Tower: 2 injured - Irish wins at… t.co/PhNA2pIS8r
#3News 60 second update with @Niamhk t.co/ob1ykFHvya
Breaking: Karen Bradley appointed Northern Ireland Secretary - Downing Street