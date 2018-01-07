On 3 News at 5.30 this evening - another challenging week expected in emergency departments as the number of patients on trolleys climbs over 500 again
The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick.
The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick.
The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick.
On 3News at 5:30 this evening - The Health Minister apologises for the latest hospital overcrowding...
The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick
The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick.
The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick
The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick
Producing 3News at Seven: Leading tonight with #trolleycrisis, also #GoldenGlobes and we're live at Dundalk vigil with @ZaraKing
On 3News at Seven this evening: - #Trolleycrisis numbers up again - Fire at Trump Tower: 2 injured - Irish wins at… t.co/PhNA2pIS8r
#3News 60 second update with @Niamhk t.co/ob1ykFHvya
Breaking: Karen Bradley appointed Northern Ireland Secretary - Downing Street
"Taken too soon" - Just one of the many messages of sympathy written in a book of condolence for #YosukeSasaki in… t.co/OpXjsiflUh
A first leadership transition in 35 years, a new NI Secretary in Westminster... and one of its MPs suspended for th… t.co/cbNEAfJ4m6
On 3News at 5:30 this evening: - #Trolleycrisis numbers climb - 2 hurt in blaze at Trump Tower - Irish wins at… t.co/FpzQhFqGKs
2 people receive minor injuries battling a small electrical fire on the roof of Trump Tower in New York. I'll have… t.co/VEAsGgosez