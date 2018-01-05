Monday, 8th January

On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - an unhealthy state
On 3 News at 12.30 this lunchtime - charged with murder.
On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - Louth murder investigation.
On 3 News at 12.30 this lunchtime - A fatal attack in County Louth.
On 3 News at 12.30 this lunchtime - A new year and a new record.
A family syndicate from Co. Dublin has collected €38.9m EuroMillions jackpot at National Lottery HQ
Ireland's economy is now more sustainable than it was during the boom and is expected to grow by 4.2% in 2018. That… t.co/nQ0pCPIJdV
A post-mortem examination will take place today on the body of a man discovered at a flat in Limerick last night.
Irish actress Saoirse Ronan has won the Golden Globe for best actress in a comedy or musical, join @MichaelRyanTV3… t.co/FL6V83IUHJ
A man in his 40's has been found dead in a flat in #Limerick Gardai have launched an investigation. @3NewsIreland t.co/RZmVjATiA4
Video: Peter Sutherland has died at the age of 71. My report for #3news t.co/4D9yJy7IA7
On 3News at 5:30 this evening: - Tributes to Peter Sutherland - Anti-war demo at Shannon - Golden Globes protest… t.co/JV918TFr4s
I'm presenting today's 5.30 news next on #TV3 with all the headlines including tributes to form AG Peter Sutherland… t.co/qj9j3URoIs