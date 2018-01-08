Monday, 08 January 2018

Body Discovered in Limerick

A Garda investigation is underway in Limerick following the discovery of a man's body in a flat in the city last night. 

Hospital Trolley Crisis

The country's emergency service taskforce is meeting this lunchtime as the latest trolley figures...

Monday, 08 January 2018

Sinn Fein Future

The contest to succeed Gerry Adams as leader of Sinn Fein formally begins.

Monday, 08 January 2018

Tributes paid to former Attorney General Peter Sutherland

Tributes have been paid to the former Attorney General turned international businessman and diplomat...

Sunday, 07 January 2018

Anti-war protesters stage a new demonstration at Shannon Airport

A veteran anti-war campaigner says the Taoiseach is humiliating the Irish people by continuing to...

Sunday, 07 January 2018

Parts of US east coast experience lowest temperatures on record

Parts of the East coast of America have experienced their lowest temperatures on record. 

Sunday, 07 January 2018

Report recommending extra hospital beds to be brought to the Government

A report recommending more than two-thousand extra hospital beds is to be brought to Government within...

Saturday, 06 January 2018

Four men appear in court charged with an alleged burglary

Four men have appeared in court charged in connection with an alleged burglary in County Clare. 

Saturday, 06 January 2018

President Trump defends mental fitness following claims made in book

President Trump has been forced to defend his mental fitness following claims about his temperament in...

Saturday, 06 January 2018
