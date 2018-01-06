The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick.
On 3News at 5:30 this evening - The Health Minister apologises for the latest hospital overcrowding...
Video: Peter Sutherland has died at the age of 71. My report for #3news t.co/4D9yJy7IA7
On 3News at 5:30 this evening: - Tributes to Peter Sutherland - Anti-war demo at Shannon - Golden Globes protest… t.co/JV918TFr4s
I'm presenting today's 5.30 news next on #TV3 with all the headlines including tributes to form AG Peter Sutherland… t.co/qj9j3URoIs
Local authorities call on people to #recycle their Christmas trees. See #3News today Sunday @5.30 @corkcitycouncil t.co/J7zn0Jg8LN
Weather: Met Éireann issues low temperature warning for Munster and inland areas of Leinster, Connacht, Donegal, Monaghan and Cavan
Former Attorney General Peter Sutherland has died aged 71.
PSNI say police are dealing with a security alert in Derry. A number of homes have been evacuated.