Sunday, 07 January 2018

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick.

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick.

Saturday, 06 January 2018

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick.

Friday, 05 January 2018

Thursday, 4th January

On 3News at 5:30 this evening - The Health Minister apologises for the latest hospital overcrowding...

Thursday, 04 January 2018

Wednesday, 3rd January

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick

Wednesday, 03 January 2018

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick.

Tuesday, 02 January 2018

Friday, 22nd December

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick

Friday, 22 December 2017

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick

Thursday, 21 December 2017

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick

Wednesday, 20 December 2017
@denmahon
Video: Peter Sutherland has died at the age of 71. My report for #3news t.co/4D9yJy7IA7

5:59 PM - 7 Jan 18

3News
@3newsireland
On 3News at 5:30 this evening: - Tributes to Peter Sutherland - Anti-war demo at Shannon - Golden Globes protest… t.co/JV918TFr4s

5:25 PM - 7 Jan 18

3News
@CarolineTwohig
I'm presenting today's 5.30 news next on #TV3 with all the headlines including tributes to form AG Peter Sutherland… t.co/qj9j3URoIs

5:18 PM - 7 Jan 18

3News
@3newsireland
Our main bulletin today is at 5:30. Join us for latest news & weather.

4:30 PM - 7 Jan 18

3News
@PaulByrne_1
Local authorities call on people to #recycle their Christmas trees. See #3News today Sunday @5.30 @corkcitycouncil t.co/J7zn0Jg8LN

3:54 PM - 7 Jan 18

3News
@3newsireland
Weather: Met Éireann issues low temperature warning for Munster and inland areas of Leinster, Connacht, Donegal, Monaghan and Cavan

1:59 PM - 7 Jan 18

3News
@3newsireland
Former Attorney General Peter Sutherland has died aged 71.

1:40 PM - 7 Jan 18

3News
@3newsireland
PSNI say police are dealing with a security alert in Derry. A number of homes have been evacuated.

12:38 PM - 7 Jan 18