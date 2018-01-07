Sunday, 07 January 2018

Tributes paid to former Attorney General Peter Sutherland

Tributes have been paid to the former Attorney General turned international businessman and diplomat Peter Sutherland who has died at the age of 71.

Anti-war protesters stage a new demonstration at Shannon Airport

A veteran anti-war campaigner says the Taoiseach is humiliating the Irish people by continuing to...

Sunday, 07 January 2018

Parts of US east coast experience lowest temperatures on record

Parts of the East coast of America have experienced their lowest temperatures on record. 

Sunday, 07 January 2018

Report recommending extra hospital beds to be brought to the Government

A report recommending more than two-thousand extra hospital beds is to be brought to Government within...

Saturday, 06 January 2018

Four men appear in court charged with an alleged burglary

Four men have appeared in court charged in connection with an alleged burglary in County Clare. 

Saturday, 06 January 2018

President Trump defends mental fitness following claims made in book

President Trump has been forced to defend his mental fitness following claims about his temperament in...

Saturday, 06 January 2018

Weather chaos on America's east coast

America's east coast is in the grip of a Big Freeze - blizzards and freezing temperatures have hit...

Friday, 05 January 2018

Freezing weather in America leaves some passengers stranded

The impact of America's ice storm is being felt here as hundreds of passengers bound for America have...

Friday, 05 January 2018

Charged with murder

A Polish man appears in court in Cavan charged with a New Year's day murder in Ballyjamesduff.

Friday, 05 January 2018
Click here to view more
3News
@denmahon
Follow

Video: Peter Sutherland has died at the age of 71. My report for #3news t.co/4D9yJy7IA7

5:59 PM - 7 Jan 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

On 3News at 5:30 this evening: - Tributes to Peter Sutherland - Anti-war demo at Shannon - Golden Globes protest… t.co/JV918TFr4s

5:25 PM - 7 Jan 18

3News
@CarolineTwohig
Follow

I'm presenting today's 5.30 news next on #TV3 with all the headlines including tributes to form AG Peter Sutherland… t.co/qj9j3URoIs

5:18 PM - 7 Jan 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Our main bulletin today is at 5:30. Join us for latest news & weather.

4:30 PM - 7 Jan 18

3News
@PaulByrne_1
Follow

Local authorities call on people to #recycle their Christmas trees. See #3News today Sunday @5.30 @corkcitycouncil t.co/J7zn0Jg8LN

3:54 PM - 7 Jan 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Weather: Met Éireann issues low temperature warning for Munster and inland areas of Leinster, Connacht, Donegal, Monaghan and Cavan

1:59 PM - 7 Jan 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Former Attorney General Peter Sutherland has died aged 71.

1:40 PM - 7 Jan 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

PSNI say police are dealing with a security alert in Derry. A number of homes have been evacuated.

12:38 PM - 7 Jan 18