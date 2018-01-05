Saturday, 06 January 2018

President Trump defends mental fitness following claims made in book

President Trump has been forced to defend his mental fitness following claims about his temperament in an explosive new book. 

Weather chaos on America's east coast

America's east coast is in the grip of a Big Freeze - blizzards and freezing temperatures have hit...

Friday, 05 January 2018

Freezing weather in America leaves some passengers stranded

The impact of America's ice storm is being felt here as hundreds of passengers bound for America have...

Friday, 05 January 2018

Charged with murder

A Polish man appears in court in Cavan charged with a New Year's day murder in Ballyjamesduff.

Friday, 05 January 2018

Trolley Crisis

The Minister for Health Simon Harris has apologised to the hundreds of patients waiting on hospital...

Thursday, 04 January 2018

Flu Outbreak

The hospital overcrowding problem has been made worse by an increasing number of patients seeking...

Thursday, 04 January 2018

Dundalk Stabbing

A decision is expected to be made shortly on the detention of a man arrested over yesterday's violent...

Thursday, 04 January 2018

Louth murder investigation

Gardai question a teenager as investigations continue into the motive behind yesterday's fatal attack...

Thursday, 04 January 2018

Dundalk Murder

Gardai have said terrorism is one line of inquiry being examined as part of their investigation into...

Wednesday, 03 January 2018
Click here to view more
3News
@garethoconnor
Follow

Producing weekend 3News at 5:30: leading with health crisis, Clare charges & Trump book tweets. @3NewsIreland TV3 t.co/TttR6DCdGT

5:34 PM - 6 Jan 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

On 3News at 5:30 this evening: - Health crisis: beds report due - 4 charged with Clare burglary - Trump defends… t.co/jludKFrfoX

5:19 PM - 6 Jan 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Italian coast guard says 8 people found dead and 84 others rescued from a smugglers' boat in Mediterranena Sea off Libya.

3:52 PM - 6 Jan 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Firefighters responding to reports of a fire at a Cork city restaurant t.co/4P5YcdCP85

2:51 PM - 6 Jan 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

U.S. President Donald Trump has tweeted that he is a 'very stable genius' after his temperament was questioned in a… t.co/Z4ZzvK4U10

12:50 PM - 6 Jan 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Two planes have collided on the ground at Toronto's Pearson International Airport in Canada. No injuries have been reported.

12:14 PM - 6 Jan 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Weather: Met Éireann forecasting very cold conditions this weekend with widespread frost and night temperatures between -2C & -5C

11:52 AM - 6 Jan 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

3News update coming up on @SaturdayAMTV3 with @Niamhk - Big freeze continues across U.S. - 4 due in court over Clare robbery

10:56 AM - 6 Jan 18