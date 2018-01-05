President Trump defends mental fitness following claims made in book

President Trump has been forced to defend his mental fitness following claims about his temperament in an explosive new book.
America's east coast is in the grip of a Big Freeze - blizzards and freezing temperatures have hit...
The impact of America's ice storm is being felt here as hundreds of passengers bound for America have...
A Polish man appears in court in Cavan charged with a New Year's day murder in Ballyjamesduff.
The Minister for Health Simon Harris has apologised to the hundreds of patients waiting on hospital...
The hospital overcrowding problem has been made worse by an increasing number of patients seeking...
A decision is expected to be made shortly on the detention of a man arrested over yesterday's violent...
Gardai question a teenager as investigations continue into the motive behind yesterday's fatal attack...
Gardai have said terrorism is one line of inquiry being examined as part of their investigation into...
Italian coast guard says 8 people found dead and 84 others rescued from a smugglers' boat in Mediterranena Sea off Libya.
Firefighters responding to reports of a fire at a Cork city restaurant t.co/4P5YcdCP85
U.S. President Donald Trump has tweeted that he is a 'very stable genius' after his temperament was questioned in a… t.co/Z4ZzvK4U10
Two planes have collided on the ground at Toronto's Pearson International Airport in Canada. No injuries have been reported.
Weather: Met Éireann forecasting very cold conditions this weekend with widespread frost and night temperatures between -2C & -5C
