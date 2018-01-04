The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick.
On 3News at 5:30 this evening - The Health Minister apologises for the latest hospital overcrowding...
The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick
The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick.
The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick
The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick
The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick
The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick.
On 3 News at 5.30 this evening - harrowing evidence at the inquest into the deaths of the Hawe family...
Producing 3News: Leading tonight with impact of U.S. snow storm ✈️ t.co/VLjQWCHaT6
Here's your 7pm 60 second #3News update with @GerLynaghTV3 t.co/TbKZyUSlvA
I'm presenting 3news at 7 next on #Be3, with the latest on US big freeze affecting Irish passengers… t.co/NiZSqQuLnD
On 3News at Seven: - U.S. Storm causes travel chaos - Latest live at Dublin Airport ✈️ - Join @CarolineTwohig on… t.co/fVDo1hEWQx
Government statement says Conor Skehan has been asked to stay on as Chair of the Housing Agency on a temporary basis.
The location of a property in Ireland can radically affect the size of the tax bill. Here's our breakdown of the 20… t.co/NhF21tl1UX
19 dead in US snow storms, I have the latest on #the530 now @3NewsIreland t.co/BTaFfKhoOm
On 3News at 5:30: - U.S. Storm flight chaos - New trolley crisis warning - Controversy over Trump book - Man charg… t.co/sQCxIVl9yz