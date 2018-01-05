Friday, 05 January 2018

Weather chaos on America's east coast

America's east coast is in the grip of a Big Freeze - blizzards and freezing temperatures have hit many states on the Atlantic coast. 

Freezing weather in America leaves some passengers stranded

The impact of America's ice storm is being felt here as hundreds of passengers bound for America have...

Friday, 05 January 2018

Charged with murder

A Polish man appears in court in Cavan charged with a New Year's day murder in Ballyjamesduff.

Friday, 05 January 2018

Trolley Crisis

The Minister for Health Simon Harris has apologised to the hundreds of patients waiting on hospital...

Thursday, 04 January 2018

Flu Outbreak

The hospital overcrowding problem has been made worse by an increasing number of patients seeking...

Thursday, 04 January 2018

Dundalk Stabbing

A decision is expected to be made shortly on the detention of a man arrested over yesterday's violent...

Thursday, 04 January 2018

Louth murder investigation

Gardai question a teenager as investigations continue into the motive behind yesterday's fatal attack...

Thursday, 04 January 2018

Dundalk Murder

Gardai have said terrorism is one line of inquiry being examined as part of their investigation into...

Wednesday, 03 January 2018

Storm Eleanor Damage

There's fears of more flooding in the West this evening as high tides are due in the next half...

Wednesday, 03 January 2018
Click here to view more
3News
@garethoconnor
Follow

Producing 3News: Leading tonight with impact of U.S. snow storm ✈️ t.co/VLjQWCHaT6

7:22 PM - 5 Jan 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Here's your 7pm 60 second #3News update with @GerLynaghTV3 t.co/TbKZyUSlvA

7:07 PM - 5 Jan 18

3News
@CarolineTwohig
Follow

I'm presenting 3news at 7 next on #Be3, with the latest on US big freeze affecting Irish passengers… t.co/NiZSqQuLnD

6:52 PM - 5 Jan 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

On 3News at Seven: - U.S. Storm causes travel chaos - Latest live at Dublin Airport ✈️ - Join @CarolineTwohig on… t.co/fVDo1hEWQx

6:45 PM - 5 Jan 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Government statement says Conor Skehan has been asked to stay on as Chair of the Housing Agency on a temporary basis.

6:19 PM - 5 Jan 18

3News
@paulcolgan
Follow

The location of a property in Ireland can radically affect the size of the tax bill. Here's our breakdown of the 20… t.co/NhF21tl1UX

5:58 PM - 5 Jan 18

3News
@MichaelRyanTV3
Follow

19 dead in US snow storms, I have the latest on #the530 now @3NewsIreland t.co/BTaFfKhoOm

5:29 PM - 5 Jan 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

On 3News at 5:30: - U.S. Storm flight chaos - New trolley crisis warning - Controversy over Trump book - Man charg… t.co/sQCxIVl9yz

5:16 PM - 5 Jan 18