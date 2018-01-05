Weather chaos on America's east coast

America's east coast is in the grip of a Big Freeze - blizzards and freezing temperatures have hit many states on the Atlantic coast.
The impact of America's ice storm is being felt here as hundreds of passengers bound for America have...
A Polish man appears in court in Cavan charged with a New Year's day murder in Ballyjamesduff.
The Minister for Health Simon Harris has apologised to the hundreds of patients waiting on hospital...
The hospital overcrowding problem has been made worse by an increasing number of patients seeking...
A decision is expected to be made shortly on the detention of a man arrested over yesterday's violent...
Gardai question a teenager as investigations continue into the motive behind yesterday's fatal attack...
Gardai have said terrorism is one line of inquiry being examined as part of their investigation into...
There's fears of more flooding in the West this evening as high tides are due in the next half...
Producing 3News: Leading tonight with impact of U.S. snow storm ✈️ t.co/VLjQWCHaT6
Here's your 7pm 60 second #3News update with @GerLynaghTV3 t.co/TbKZyUSlvA
I'm presenting 3news at 7 next on #Be3, with the latest on US big freeze affecting Irish passengers… t.co/NiZSqQuLnD
On 3News at Seven: - U.S. Storm causes travel chaos - Latest live at Dublin Airport ✈️ - Join @CarolineTwohig on… t.co/fVDo1hEWQx
Government statement says Conor Skehan has been asked to stay on as Chair of the Housing Agency on a temporary basis.
The location of a property in Ireland can radically affect the size of the tax bill. Here's our breakdown of the 20… t.co/NhF21tl1UX
19 dead in US snow storms, I have the latest on #the530 now @3NewsIreland t.co/BTaFfKhoOm
On 3News at 5:30: - U.S. Storm flight chaos - New trolley crisis warning - Controversy over Trump book - Man charg… t.co/sQCxIVl9yz