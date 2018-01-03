Thursday, 04 January 2018

Thursday, 4th January

The latest news update at 7pm.

Wednesday, 3rd January

The latest national and international news stories from 3 News

Wednesday, 03 January 2018

3News at 7

The latest national and international news stories from 3 News.

Tuesday, 02 January 2018

Friday, 22nd December

The latest national and international news stories from 3 News

Friday, 22 December 2017

3News at 7

The latest national and international news stories from 3 News

Thursday, 21 December 2017

3News at 7

The latest national and international news stories from 3 News

Wednesday, 20 December 2017

3News at 7

The latest national and international news stories from 3 News

Friday, 15 December 2017

3News at 7

The latest national and international news stories from 3 News.

Thursday, 14 December 2017

3News at 7

The latest national and international news stories from 3 News.

Wednesday, 13 December 2017
Click here to view more
3News
@3newsireland
Follow

On 3 News at 7 - - An Egyptian national is due in court in connection with #Dundalk attacks - @SimonHarrisTD apolo… t.co/sIGbzvcRQk

6:46 PM - 4 Jan 18

3News
@GerLynaghTV3
Follow

At least 14 people killed and 268 injured in a crash between a train, a truck and a car in rural South Africa. I'l… t.co/dxLKoGKw1r

5:16 PM - 4 Jan 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Here's your 5pm @3newsireland 60 second update with @CarolineTwohig t.co/VHM7zUykzp

4:58 PM - 4 Jan 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Latest on Dundalk attacks, Flu warnings amid A&E crisis & Severe US snow storms - Here's your 3pm @3newsireland 60… t.co/CvPdln6gWL

2:41 PM - 4 Jan 18

3News
@AislingNiCTV3
Follow

The Village Shop in Malahide where last weeks Euromillions 38.9 million jackpot was sold. I'll have more at 1230… t.co/a1S4xDZWXI

11:50 AM - 4 Jan 18

3News
@sarahoc3news
Follow

t.co/K899l6DJi9

11:25 AM - 4 Jan 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

7.30 news with @siobhanbtv3 on @IrelandAMTV3, Yellow weather warning for Munster & parts Leinster; Trump says ex-ai… t.co/gIT8c6EefM

7:19 AM - 4 Jan 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Tonight on 3 News at 10 - Gardai investigate "random and unprovoked' fatal #Dundalk attacks @sarahoc3news reports… t.co/NEwjcUDA8d

9:54 PM - 3 Jan 18