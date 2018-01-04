Thursday, 04 January 2018

Dundalk Stabbing

A decision is expected to be made shortly on the detention of a man arrested over yesterday's violent street attacks in Dundalk during which a 24 year old man was stabbed to death and two others were injured.  

Trolley Crisis

The Minister for Health Simon Harris has apologised to the hundreds of patients waiting on hospital...

Thursday, 04 January 2018

Flu Outbreak

The hospital overcrowding problem has been made worse by an increasing number of patients seeking...

Thursday, 04 January 2018

Louth murder investigation

Gardai question a teenager as investigations continue into the motive behind yesterday's fatal attack...

Thursday, 04 January 2018

Dundalk Murder

Gardai have said terrorism is one line of inquiry being examined as part of their investigation into...

Wednesday, 03 January 2018

Storm Eleanor Damage

There's fears of more flooding in the West this evening as high tides are due in the next half...

Wednesday, 03 January 2018

Record Trolley Highs

For the second day in a row, the number of patients left waiting on hospital trolleys has hit a new...

Wednesday, 03 January 2018

Fatal attack in County Louth

A man is arrested after one person is killed and several others are injured in Dundalk.

Wednesday, 03 January 2018

Weather warnings remain in place

A massive clean up operation is underway this lunchtime in the aftermath of storm Eleanor.

Wednesday, 03 January 2018
