Thursday, 4th January

On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - Louth murder investigation.
On 3 News at 12.30 this lunchtime - A fatal attack in County Louth.
On 3 News at 12.30 this lunchtime - A new year and a new record.
On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - a dramatic departure for Ryanair
Latest on Dundalk attacks, Flu warnings amid A&E crisis & Severe US snow storms - Here's your 3pm @3newsireland 60… t.co/CvPdln6gWL
The Village Shop in Malahide where last weeks Euromillions 38.9 million jackpot was sold. I'll have more at 1230… t.co/a1S4xDZWXI
7.30 news with @siobhanbtv3 on @IrelandAMTV3, Yellow weather warning for Munster & parts Leinster; Trump says ex-ai… t.co/gIT8c6EefM
Tonight on 3 News at 10 - Gardai investigate "random and unprovoked' fatal #Dundalk attacks @sarahoc3news reports… t.co/NEwjcUDA8d
Here's your 7pm 60 second #3News update with @GerLynaghTV3 t.co/zZAe2QONP9
On 3 News at 7: we're live in #Dundalk w/ @sarahoc3news as Gardai investigate 'random and unprovoked' attacks which… t.co/KhRg5hbYLH
At 7 on @be3Ireland, I'll be live in Galway with the latest on #StormEleanor damage amid warnings of more potential… t.co/Zr062Bv0Tq