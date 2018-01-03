Louth murder investigation

Gardai question a teenager as investigations continue into the motive behind yesterday's fatal attack in Dundalk.
Gardai have said terrorism is one line of inquiry being examined as part of their investigation into...
There's fears of more flooding in the West this evening as high tides are due in the next half...
For the second day in a row, the number of patients left waiting on hospital trolleys has hit a new...
A man is arrested after one person is killed and several others are injured in Dundalk.
A massive clean up operation is underway this lunchtime in the aftermath of storm Eleanor.
Today's Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation trolley watch figures have hit 677.
Many parts of the country are being hit by the first storm system of the New Year.
The Government's track record on tackling hospital overcrowding has come in for criticism as the...
Latest on Dundalk attacks, Flu warnings amid A&E crisis & Severe US snow storms - Here's your 3pm @3newsireland 60… t.co/CvPdln6gWL
The Village Shop in Malahide where last weeks Euromillions 38.9 million jackpot was sold. I'll have more at 1230… t.co/a1S4xDZWXI
7.30 news with @siobhanbtv3 on @IrelandAMTV3, Yellow weather warning for Munster & parts Leinster; Trump says ex-ai… t.co/gIT8c6EefM
Tonight on 3 News at 10 - Gardai investigate "random and unprovoked' fatal #Dundalk attacks @sarahoc3news reports… t.co/NEwjcUDA8d
Here's your 7pm 60 second #3News update with @GerLynaghTV3 t.co/zZAe2QONP9
On 3 News at 7: we're live in #Dundalk w/ @sarahoc3news as Gardai investigate 'random and unprovoked' attacks which… t.co/KhRg5hbYLH
At 7 on @be3Ireland, I'll be live in Galway with the latest on #StormEleanor damage amid warnings of more potential… t.co/Zr062Bv0Tq