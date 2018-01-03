Thursday, 04 January 2018

Louth murder investigation

Gardai question a teenager as investigations continue into the motive behind yesterday's fatal attack in Dundalk.

Dundalk Murder

Gardai have said terrorism is one line of inquiry being examined as part of their investigation into...

Wednesday, 03 January 2018

Storm Eleanor Damage

There's fears of more flooding in the West this evening as high tides are due in the next half...

Wednesday, 03 January 2018

Record Trolley Highs

For the second day in a row, the number of patients left waiting on hospital trolleys has hit a new...

Wednesday, 03 January 2018

Fatal attack in County Louth

A man is arrested after one person is killed and several others are injured in Dundalk.

Wednesday, 03 January 2018

Weather warnings remain in place

A massive clean up operation is underway this lunchtime in the aftermath of storm Eleanor.

Wednesday, 03 January 2018

Trolley figures reach another record high

Today's Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation trolley watch figures have hit 677.

Wednesday, 03 January 2018

Storm Eleanor lashes the country

Many parts of the country are being hit by the first storm system of the New Year. 

Tuesday, 02 January 2018

Number of patients treated on trolleys hits a new record high

The Government's track record on tackling hospital overcrowding has come in for  criticism as the...

Tuesday, 02 January 2018
Latest on Dundalk attacks, Flu warnings amid A&E crisis & Severe US snow storms

2:41 PM - 4 Jan 18

The Village Shop in Malahide where last weeks Euromillions 38.9 million jackpot was sold.

11:50 AM - 4 Jan 18

t.co/K899l6DJi9

11:25 AM - 4 Jan 18

Yellow weather warning for Munster & parts Leinster; Trump says ex-ai…

7:19 AM - 4 Jan 18

Gardai investigate "random and unprovoked' fatal #Dundalk attacks

9:54 PM - 3 Jan 18

Here's your 7pm 60 second #3News update with @GerLynaghTV3 t.co/zZAe2QONP9

7:00 PM - 3 Jan 18

we're live in #Dundalk as Gardai investigate 'random and unprovoked' attacks which…

6:53 PM - 3 Jan 18

I'll be live in Galway with the latest on #StormEleanor damage amid warnings of more potential…

6:47 PM - 3 Jan 18