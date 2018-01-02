Wednesday, 03 January 2018

Wednesday, 3rd January

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick

3News at 5.30

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick.

Tuesday, 02 January 2018

Friday, 22nd December

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick

Friday, 22 December 2017

3News at 5.30

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick

Thursday, 21 December 2017

3News at 5.30

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick

Wednesday, 20 December 2017

Tuesday, 19th December

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick.

Tuesday, 19 December 2017

Monday, 18th December

On 3 News at 5.30 this evening - harrowing evidence at the inquest into the deaths of the Hawe family...

Monday, 18 December 2017

3News at 5.30

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick

Sunday, 17 December 2017

3News at 5.30

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick

Saturday, 16 December 2017
Click here to view more
3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Here's your 7pm 60 second #3News update with @GerLynaghTV3 t.co/zZAe2QONP9

7:00 PM - 3 Jan 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

On 3 News at 7: we're live in #Dundalk w/ @sarahoc3news as Gardai investigate 'random and unprovoked' attacks which… t.co/KhRg5hbYLH

6:53 PM - 3 Jan 18

3News
@FergalOBrienTV3
Follow

At 7 on @be3Ireland, I'll be live in Galway with the latest on #StormEleanor damage amid warnings of more potential… t.co/Zr062Bv0Tq

6:47 PM - 3 Jan 18

3News
@deric_hartigan
Follow

Weather live 6PM this Wednesday @3NewsIreland with the latest following. Heavy rain due tonight from the SW… t.co/sJLicY2k4I

5:31 PM - 3 Jan 18

3News
@3NewsIreland
Follow

On 3News at 5.30 this evening @sarahoc3news will have the latest on a series of violent incidents in Dundalk that l… t.co/uXsoHe5g3v

5:28 PM - 3 Jan 18

3News
@LauraHoganTV3
Follow

On #3News at 5.30: @MurphyEoghan says "There was adequate preparation and planning" for #StormEleanor, more from… t.co/Aa4tmN7jRt

5:28 PM - 3 Jan 18

3News
@FergalOBrienTV3
Follow

On #3News at 5.30, I'll be live in Galway with the latest on #StormEleanor damage amid warnings of more potential f… t.co/i0yspD0bMx

5:17 PM - 3 Jan 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Your 5pm 60 second #3News update with @GerLynaghTV3 t.co/wk89jUUTxI

5:00 PM - 3 Jan 18