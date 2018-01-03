Wednesday, 03 January 2018

Weather warnings remain in place

A massive clean up operation is underway this lunchtime in the aftermath of storm Eleanor.

Fatal attack in County Louth

A man is arrested after one person is killed and several others are injured in Dundalk.

Wednesday, 03 January 2018

Trolley figures reach another record high

Today's Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation trolley watch figures have hit 677.

Wednesday, 03 January 2018

Storm Eleanor lashes the country

Many parts of the country are being hit by the first storm system of the New Year. 

Tuesday, 02 January 2018

Number of patients treated on trolleys hits a new record high

The Government's track record on tackling hospital overcrowding has come in for  criticism as the...

Tuesday, 02 January 2018

Gardai investigating murder search South Dublin park

Gardai investigating the murder of Patricia O'Connor have started searching a park in South...

Tuesday, 02 January 2018

A new year and a new record

The number of patients waiting for treatment on trolleys or wards hits an all time high.  

Tuesday, 02 January 2018

Storm Eleanor to hit Ireland within hours

Met Eireann has named the storm and an orange alert is in place for much of the country from this...

Tuesday, 02 January 2018

Limerick man charged with the murder of his brother

29 year old Gerard Lynch was charged with the murder of his brother Willie Lynch on Saturday.

Tuesday, 02 January 2018
3News
@FergalOBrienTV3
Follow

On #3News at 12.30, I'll be live from Galway with the latest on #StormEleanor damage amid warnings of more potentia… t.co/lOqgGeUjBT

12:32 PM - 3 Jan 18

3News
@LauraHoganTV3
Follow

Areas in the South and west of the country at risk of further flooding in the coming days says Sean Hogan of… t.co/HiNMiX99Ic

12:23 PM - 3 Jan 18

3News
@AislingNiCTV3
Follow

Ill have a full picture of the damage caused in Galway by overnight flooding at 1230 @FergalOBrienTV3 will be live… t.co/PKHOj61YOp

12:16 PM - 3 Jan 18

3News
@sarahoc3news
Follow

Gardai exploring the possibility that three random attacks including a fatal stabbing in Dundalk could be terror re… t.co/TrB7GTo8QO

11:38 AM - 3 Jan 18

3News
@FergalOBrienTV3
Follow

Pumps being used to remove water from a flooded car park in Spanish Arch in Galway city #StormEleanor t.co/ewd520CTJL

11:10 AM - 3 Jan 18

3News
@LauraHoganTV3
Follow

A meeting of the National Emergency Coordination Group is underway to assess the impact and reaction to… t.co/5nVGZAwCds

10:37 AM - 3 Jan 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Breaking: Gardaí confirm a man has died after a stabbing incident in Dundalk, Co. Louth. A number of others injured. One man arrested.

10:31 AM - 3 Jan 18

3News
@siobhanbtv3
Follow

At 10am, @FergalOBrienTV3 will bring us latest on Storm Eleanor from Galway, where he’ll be joined by Minister for… t.co/3zewk3nVwN

9:44 AM - 3 Jan 18