Fatal attack in County Louth

A man is arrested after one person is killed and several others are injured in Dundalk.
A massive clean up operation is underway this lunchtime in the aftermath of storm Eleanor.
Today's Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation trolley watch figures have hit 677.
Many parts of the country are being hit by the first storm system of the New Year.
The Government's track record on tackling hospital overcrowding has come in for criticism as the...
Gardai investigating the murder of Patricia O'Connor have started searching a park in South...
The number of patients waiting for treatment on trolleys or wards hits an all time high.
Met Eireann has named the storm and an orange alert is in place for much of the country from this...
29 year old Gerard Lynch was charged with the murder of his brother Willie Lynch on Saturday.
On #3News at 12.30, I'll be live from Galway with the latest on #StormEleanor damage amid warnings of more potentia… t.co/lOqgGeUjBT
Areas in the South and west of the country at risk of further flooding in the coming days says Sean Hogan of… t.co/HiNMiX99Ic
Ill have a full picture of the damage caused in Galway by overnight flooding at 1230 @FergalOBrienTV3 will be live… t.co/PKHOj61YOp
Gardai exploring the possibility that three random attacks including a fatal stabbing in Dundalk could be terror re… t.co/TrB7GTo8QO
Pumps being used to remove water from a flooded car park in Spanish Arch in Galway city #StormEleanor t.co/ewd520CTJL
A meeting of the National Emergency Coordination Group is underway to assess the impact and reaction to… t.co/5nVGZAwCds
Breaking: Gardaí confirm a man has died after a stabbing incident in Dundalk, Co. Louth. A number of others injured. One man arrested.
At 10am, @FergalOBrienTV3 will bring us latest on Storm Eleanor from Galway, where he’ll be joined by Minister for… t.co/3zewk3nVwN