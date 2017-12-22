3News at 10

A final roundup of today's national and international news stories.
Serious flooding in Galway as a result of #StormEleanor I'll be live on @be3Ireland at 10 with the latest #3News t.co/dxH9uBbVEr
Tonight at 10: @FergalOBrienTV3 is live in Galway city with the latest on #StormEleanor as she moves eastwards acro… t.co/j0qpAbR3vW
#StormEleanor leaves her mark on Galway as she sweeps across the country. @FergalOBrienTV3 with the latest at 10… t.co/7XXWVt9tJh
Flood water in the Salt House bar in Galway didn't deter customers from ordering pints #StormEleanor t.co/Fq2hHxcq1b
Your 7pm 3News 60 second update with @sharonmlynch t.co/BN3g4iaUo5
As #StormEleanor batters Ireland, @FergalOBrienTV3 is live in Salthill, Galway at 7pm on @be3Ireland t.co/7vLXUvYJsA
Storm Eleanor's on the way.. @FergalOBrienTV3 is in Galway and I'm at @MetEireann for #3news at 5.30 t.co/Jve3OoAYVe
Your 5pm 3News 60 second update with @sharonmlynch t.co/6CdVWxTvjU