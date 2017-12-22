Tuesday, 02 January 2018

3News at 10

A final roundup of today's national and international news stories.

Friday, 22nd December

A final roundup of today's national and international news stories

Friday, 22 December 2017

3News at 10

A final roundup of today's national and international news stories

Thursday, 21 December 2017

3News at 10

A final roundup of today's national and international news stories

Wednesday, 20 December 2017

3News at 10

A final roundup of today's national and international news stories

Friday, 15 December 2017

3News at 10

A final roundup of today's national and international news stories.

Thursday, 14 December 2017

3News at 10

A final roundup of today's national and international news stories.

Wednesday, 13 December 2017

3News at 10

A final roundup of today's national and international news stories

Tuesday, 12 December 2017

3News at 10

A final roundup of today's national and international news stories

Monday, 11 December 2017
Click here to view more
3News
@FergalOBrienTV3
Follow

Serious flooding in Galway as a result of #StormEleanor I'll be live on @be3Ireland at 10 with the latest #3News t.co/dxH9uBbVEr

9:49 PM - 2 Jan 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Tonight at 10: @FergalOBrienTV3 is live in Galway city with the latest on #StormEleanor as she moves eastwards acro… t.co/j0qpAbR3vW

9:27 PM - 2 Jan 18

3News
@ClaireBrockTV
Follow

#StormEleanor leaves her mark on Galway as she sweeps across the country. @FergalOBrienTV3 with the latest at 10… t.co/7XXWVt9tJh

9:09 PM - 2 Jan 18

3News
@FergalOBrienTV3
Follow

Flood water in the Salt House bar in Galway didn't deter customers from ordering pints #StormEleanor t.co/Fq2hHxcq1b

8:29 PM - 2 Jan 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Your 7pm 3News 60 second update with @sharonmlynch t.co/BN3g4iaUo5

7:02 PM - 2 Jan 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

As #StormEleanor batters Ireland, @FergalOBrienTV3 is live in Salthill, Galway at 7pm on @be3Ireland t.co/7vLXUvYJsA

6:00 PM - 2 Jan 18

3News
@LauraHoganTV3
Follow

Storm Eleanor's on the way.. @FergalOBrienTV3 is in Galway and I'm at @MetEireann for #3news at 5.30 t.co/Jve3OoAYVe

5:24 PM - 2 Jan 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Your 5pm 3News 60 second update with @sharonmlynch t.co/6CdVWxTvjU

5:02 PM - 2 Jan 18