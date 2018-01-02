Gardai investigating murder search South Dublin park

Gardai investigating the murder of Patricia O'Connor have started searching a park in South Dublin for items used to dismember her body.
Many parts of the country are being hit by the first storm system of the New Year.
The Government's track record on tackling hospital overcrowding has come in for criticism as the...
The number of patients waiting for treatment on trolleys or wards hits an all time high.
Met Eireann has named the storm and an orange alert is in place for much of the country from this...
29 year old Gerard Lynch was charged with the murder of his brother Willie Lynch on Saturday.
Out on bail after 3 weeks behind bars for indecently assaulting 2 patients. Dr Michael Shine is...
More details emerge about the West Dublin shooting in which a baby boy, his mother and uncle were...
It's official - Ryanair takes off in a new era of union recognition
As #StormEleanor batters Ireland, @FergalOBrienTV3 is live in Salthill, Galway at 7pm on @be3Ireland t.co/7vLXUvYJsA
Storm Eleanor's on the way.. @FergalOBrienTV3 is in Galway and I'm at @MetEireann for #3news at 5.30 t.co/Jve3OoAYVe
Your 5pm 3News 60 second update with @sharonmlynch t.co/6CdVWxTvjU
Your 3pm 3News 60 second update with @sharonmlynch t.co/6fjiScP3FT
Gardai in Cavan launch a murder inquiry folllowing fatal New Year’s Eve stabbing in Ballyjamesduff#3news
Orange Wind Warning in place for Munster, Leinster & South Galway- more on this and the all-Ireland yellow warning… t.co/U9q6Mg5uKf
Jason Doyle Assistant Manager of The Speaker Conolly bar has been talking about being held at gun point during last… t.co/hegjkF4SsB
The National Lottery has confirmed the country's newest multi millionaire bought their €38.9m Euromillions ticket in Dublin #3News