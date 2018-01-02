Tuesday, 02 January 2018

Number of patients treated on trolleys hits a new record high

The Government's track record on tackling hospital overcrowding has come in for  criticism as the number of patients treated on trolleys hit a new record high.

Storm Eleanor lashes the country

Many parts of the country are being hit by the first storm system of the New Year. 

Tuesday, 02 January 2018

Gardai investigating murder search South Dublin park

Gardai investigating the murder of Patricia O'Connor have started searching a park in South...

Tuesday, 02 January 2018

Tuesday, 02 January 2018

Tuesday, 02 January 2018

Limerick man charged with the murder of his brother

29 year old Gerard Lynch was charged with the murder of his brother Willie Lynch on Saturday.

Tuesday, 02 January 2018

Michael Shine Is Released

Out on bail after 3 weeks behind bars for indecently assaulting 2 patients.  Dr Michael Shine is...

Thursday, 21 December 2017

West Dublin Shooting

More details emerge about the West Dublin shooting in which a baby boy, his mother and uncle were...

Thursday, 21 December 2017

Ryanair Allow Union

It's official - Ryanair takes off in a new era of union recognition 

Thursday, 21 December 2017
