Tuesday, 02 January 2018

Tuesday, 2nd January

On 3 News at 12.30 this lunchtime - A new year and a new record.

3News at 12.30

Tuesday, 2nd January

On 3 News at 12.30 this lunchtime - A new year and a new record.

Friday, 22 December 2017

3News at 12.30

Friday, 22 December 2017

Thursday, 21 December 2017

3News at 12.30

Thursday, 21 December 2017

Wednesday, 20 December 2017

3News at 12.30

Wednesday, 20 December 2017

Tuesday, 19 December 2017

3News at 12.30

Tuesday, 19 December 2017

Monday, 18 December 2017

Friday, 15th December

On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - a dramatic departure for Ryanair

Friday, 15 December 2017

Thursday, 14th December

On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - Arrests made after a Dublin raid

Thursday, 14 December 2017

Wednesday, 13th December

On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - Dublin soccer tragedy

Wednesday, 13 December 2017
3News
@sarahoc3news
Gardai in Cavan launch a murder inquiry folllowing fatal New Year’s Eve stabbing in Ballyjamesduff#3news

1:51 PM - 2 Jan 18

3News
@LauraHoganTV3
Orange Wind Warning in place for Munster, Leinster & South Galway- more on this and the all-Ireland yellow warning… t.co/U9q6Mg5uKf

12:03 PM - 2 Jan 18

3News
@ZaraKing
Jason Doyle Assistant Manager of The Speaker Conolly bar has been talking about being held at gun point during last… t.co/hegjkF4SsB

10:21 AM - 2 Jan 18

3News
@3newsireland
The National Lottery has confirmed the country's newest multi millionaire bought their €38.9m Euromillions ticket in Dublin #3News

8:36 AM - 2 Jan 18

3News
@3newsireland
A man in his 30s has been arrested following an attempted armed raid at a pub in Tallaght in Dublin on New Year's night #3News

8:23 AM - 2 Jan 18

3News
@3newsireland
At least 9 people, including a child, have been killed overnight in anti-Government protests in Iran #3News

7:36 AM - 2 Jan 18

3News
@3newsireland
There was a 6 percent increase in the number of patients waiting on trolleys in 2017 when compared with the year be… t.co/NoOJUH1Px6

7:17 AM - 2 Jan 18

3News
@3newsireland
South Korea has offered high level talks with North Korea next week, over the possibility of the secretive state se… t.co/fE2cmoezUK

6:28 AM - 2 Jan 18