Tuesday, 02 January 2018

Limerick man charged with the murder of his brother

29 year old Gerard Lynch was charged with the murder of his brother Willie Lynch on Saturday.

A new year and a new record

The number of patients waiting for treatment on trolleys or wards hits an all time high.  

Tuesday, 02 January 2018

Storm Eleanor to hit Ireland within hours

Met Eireann has named the storm and an orange alert is in place for much of the country from this...

Tuesday, 02 January 2018

Michael Shine Is Released

Out on bail after 3 weeks behind bars for indecently assaulting 2 patients.  Dr Michael Shine is...

Thursday, 21 December 2017

West Dublin Shooting

More details emerge about the West Dublin shooting in which a baby boy, his mother and uncle were...

Thursday, 21 December 2017

Ryanair Allow Union

It's official - Ryanair takes off in a new era of union recognition 

Thursday, 21 December 2017

Tracker Mortgage Scandal

More people fall victim to the tracker mortgage scandal. The list grows to over 30 thousand, with many...

Wednesday, 20 December 2017

8th Amendment Report

The Oireachtas Committee set up to look into the 8th Amendment has published its final report,...

Wednesday, 20 December 2017

Breath Test Fail

The Supreme court throws out a drink driving appeal that could have implications for similar cases

Wednesday, 20 December 2017
3News



Gardai in Cavan launch a murder inquiry folllowing fatal New Year’s Eve stabbing in Ballyjamesduff#3news

1:51 PM - 2 Jan 18

3News



Orange Wind Warning in place for Munster, Leinster & South Galway- more on this and the all-Ireland yellow warning… t.co/U9q6Mg5uKf

12:03 PM - 2 Jan 18

3News



Jason Doyle Assistant Manager of The Speaker Conolly bar has been talking about being held at gun point during last… t.co/hegjkF4SsB

10:21 AM - 2 Jan 18

3News



The National Lottery has confirmed the country's newest multi millionaire bought their €38.9m Euromillions ticket in Dublin #3News

8:36 AM - 2 Jan 18

3News



A man in his 30s has been arrested following an attempted armed raid at a pub in Tallaght in Dublin on New Year's night #3News

8:23 AM - 2 Jan 18

3News



At least 9 people, including a child, have been killed overnight in anti-Government protests in Iran #3News

7:36 AM - 2 Jan 18

3News



There was a 6 percent increase in the number of patients waiting on trolleys in 2017 when compared with the year be… t.co/NoOJUH1Px6

7:17 AM - 2 Jan 18

3News



South Korea has offered high level talks with North Korea next week, over the possibility of the secretive state se… t.co/fE2cmoezUK

6:28 AM - 2 Jan 18