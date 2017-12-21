Friday, 22nd December

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick
The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick
The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick
The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick.
On 3 News at 5.30 this evening - harrowing evidence at the inquest into the deaths of the Hawe family...
The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick
The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick
The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick
The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick.
Producing 3News at Ten tonight: #CatalanElections Coming Home for the Holidays ✈️ and Ireland's Christmas Lights 🎄 t.co/kavb97blFp
On 3News at Ten tonight: - Latest on #CatalanElections - UN sanctions on North Korea - Coming home for the holida… t.co/kikccUCle9
Here's your 7pm 60 second @3NewsIreland update with @siobhanbtv3 t.co/UKpEO8LD9U
On 3News at Seven tonight: - Aftermath of #CatalanElections - The many faces of Christmas: Hampers for those… t.co/1LdyZE9BIT
A real life #LoveActually experience! Do have a little look! 🎄🎄🎄@DublinAirport t.co/c9OV50LD4c
I'll have all your news of the day at 7 on #be3, plus we'll be live from Dublin Airport as the Christmas homecoming… t.co/ddRfaWG98t
WATCH: Many believe the spirit of Christmas is best captured in airports when family and friends, separated by long… t.co/iTSZvHkgrm
Here's your 5pm 60 second @3NewsIreland update with @siobhanbtv3 t.co/kc98PTxjfW