Monday, 11 December 2017

3News at 7

The latest national and international news stories from 3 News

Friday, 8th December

The latest national and international news stories from 3News

Friday, 08 December 2017

Thursday, 7th December

The latest news update at 7pm.

Thursday, 07 December 2017

Wednesday, 6th December

The latest news update at 7pm

Wednesday, 06 December 2017

Tuesday, 05 December

The latest national and international news stories from 3 News.

Tuesday, 05 December 2017

Monday, 04 December

The latest national and international news stories from 3 News.

Monday, 04 December 2017

Friday, 1st December

The latest news update at 7pm.

Friday, 01 December 2017

Tuesday, 28th November

The latest national and international news stories from 3News presented by Claire Brock

Tuesday, 28 November 2017

Monday, 27th November

The latest national and international news stories from 3News

Monday, 27 November 2017
Click here to view more
3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Here's your latest 60 second #3News update with @GerLynaghTV3 t.co/QYELOjOItM

7:03 PM - 11 Dec 17

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

On 3News at Seven: Three injured in a Dublin shooting linked to feuding families and terror in New York after an at… t.co/PKiQAkk9Ml

6:51 PM - 11 Dec 17

3News
@gavreilly
Follow

@3NewsIreland If you missed it: my report on @3NewsIreland this evening... - Davis u-turn: the deal IS binding - L… t.co/WzLUMfL3lq

6:00 PM - 11 Dec 17

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

On 3News at 5:30: - A baby, a teenager and a young mother injured in a Dublin shooting and 4 injured in New York te… t.co/GINWhyGitb

5:24 PM - 11 Dec 17

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Here's your latest 60 second #3News update with @GerLynaghTV3 t.co/rHerBfJpOq

5:06 PM - 11 Dec 17

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

New York Blast: what we know - Four people injured - Suspect arrested by NYPD - Device 'strapped to his body'… t.co/lYnsNtABHk

4:54 PM - 11 Dec 17

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Garda figures for first ten days of Christmas road safety campaign show there have been 260 arrests on suspicion of… t.co/0xi68LFD4R

4:16 PM - 11 Dec 17

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

VIDEO: Air Corps footage shows extent of weekend snowfall @IrishAirCorps #snow #sneachta t.co/yjcenSuOdY

4:09 PM - 11 Dec 17