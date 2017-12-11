Monday, 11 December 2017

Deric Hartigan Weather Update

TV3 weather presenter Deric Hartigan joins us now in studio.

The Big Freeze

A large part of the country remains in the grip of a "big chill" this lunchtime.

Monday, 11 December 2017

Weather Update From Co. Longford

Deborah Naylor joins us now from the Drumlish area of Co Longford.

Monday, 11 December 2017

No Hard Border

Our Economics Correspondent, Paul Colgan has been looking at how a so-called hard border may be avoided

Friday, 08 December 2017

Brexit So Far

The Brexit journey started almost 18 months ago when the British public upset the pollsters and voted...

Friday, 08 December 2017

A deal done

Todays agreement means both Britain and the EU can move onto phase two of negotiations.

Friday, 08 December 2017

Garda shot in Ballymun

An armed officer who was shot in the arm this morning, during a planned drugs raid in Ballymun,...

Thursday, 07 December 2017

Real IRA leader sentenced to 11 years

A Real IRA leader has been jailed for eleven and a half years for his role in a bomb plot during the...

Thursday, 07 December 2017

Brexit Update

"No white smoke yet" - the word from the European Commission today as it summed up attempts to break...

Thursday, 07 December 2017
Click here to view more
3News
@3newsireland
Follow

British PM Theresa May is updating MPs at Westminster following last week's Brexit deal.

3:38 PM - 11 Dec 17

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Here's your 3pm 60 second #3news update with @GerLynaghTV3 t.co/XcxaEs4e8K

3:10 PM - 11 Dec 17

3News
@sarahoc3news
Follow

Scene at Parslickstown Gardens Dublin 15 where a 17 year old and a baby reportedly sustained gunshot wounds in feud… t.co/JCGJZxojaP

2:34 PM - 11 Dec 17

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Veteran British TV presenter Keith Chegwin has died aged 60 after a long illness.

2:24 PM - 11 Dec 17

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Man arrested after explosion on New York subway. Suspect injured, but no other injures are reported.

2:00 PM - 11 Dec 17

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Breaking: Emergency services at scene of a shooting in West Dublin

1:55 PM - 11 Dec 17

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Gardaí are investigating all of the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a body of a 22 year old man at a LUA… t.co/pI5CjkJlHs

8:12 AM - 11 Dec 17

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Drivers are being urged to take care on the roads this morning as a status orange low-temperature warning remains i… t.co/6RrRBlWtoY

7:45 AM - 11 Dec 17