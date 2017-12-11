The Big Freeze

A large part of the country remains in the grip of a "big chill" this lunchtime.
Deborah Naylor joins us now from the Drumlish area of Co Longford.
TV3 weather presenter Deric Hartigan joins us now in studio.
Our Economics Correspondent, Paul Colgan has been looking at how a so-called hard border may be avoided
The Brexit journey started almost 18 months ago when the British public upset the pollsters and voted...
Todays agreement means both Britain and the EU can move onto phase two of negotiations.
An armed officer who was shot in the arm this morning, during a planned drugs raid in Ballymun,...
A Real IRA leader has been jailed for eleven and a half years for his role in a bomb plot during the...
"No white smoke yet" - the word from the European Commission today as it summed up attempts to break...
Here's your 3pm 60 second #3news update with @GerLynaghTV3 t.co/XcxaEs4e8K
Scene at Parslickstown Gardens Dublin 15 where a 17 year old and a baby reportedly sustained gunshot wounds in feud… t.co/JCGJZxojaP
Veteran British TV presenter Keith Chegwin has died aged 60 after a long illness.
Man arrested after explosion on New York subway. Suspect injured, but no other injures are reported.
Breaking: Emergency services at scene of a shooting in West Dublin
Gardaí are investigating all of the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a body of a 22 year old man at a LUA… t.co/pI5CjkJlHs
Drivers are being urged to take care on the roads this morning as a status orange low-temperature warning remains i… t.co/6RrRBlWtoY
A post-mortem examination is expected to be carried out today on the body of a man discovered at a house in Dublin.