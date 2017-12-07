Friday, 8th December

A final roundup of today's national and international news stories
Finnish Border Guard says two people have been found dead inside a pilot boat that capsized and sank off southern Finland.
PSNI say there is a security alert in Derry following the discovery of a suspicious object in Balbane Pass
Israeli airstrikes have killed two people in Gaza. Israel's military said the strikes targeted Hamas in response to militant rocket attacks.
Weather warning still in place for much of the country. Significant falls of snow are expected Saturday night and i… t.co/2BdofDTA7r
Dublin's Luas Cross City route opens later today. We'll have the first pictures on our 3News at 5:30
Snow is coming- i'll have the details of @MetEireann status orange snow and ice alert on @be3Ireland in just a few minutes. @3NewsIreland
On 3News at Ten: Brexit border deal and what it means, a wave of unrest across the Middle East after controversial… t.co/OZ9MRxEJi2
There's relief on both sides of the border as the threat of a hard frontier is lifted following the Brexit deal.… t.co/u3MWDlNKLm