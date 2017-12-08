Friday, 08 December 2017

Brexit So Far

The Brexit journey started almost 18 months ago when the British public upset the pollsters and voted to leave the European Union

No Hard Border

Our Economics Correspondent, Paul Colgan has been looking at how a so-called hard border may be avoided

A deal done

Todays agreement means both Britain and the EU can move onto phase two of negotiations.

Garda shot in Ballymun

An armed officer who was shot in the arm this morning, during a planned drugs raid in Ballymun,...

Real IRA leader sentenced to 11 years

A Real IRA leader has been jailed for eleven and a half years for his role in a bomb plot during the...

Brexit Update

"No white smoke yet" - the word from the European Commission today as it summed up attempts to break...

A Garda is injured in a Ballymun shooting

Two are hurt as shots are fired during a pre dawn garda operation in North Dublin.

California Fires

Tens of thousands are forced to flee their homes as the blaze threathens Bel Air mansions.

Brexit Deadline Extension

The Government appears to be offering the British more time to return to the Brexit negotiating...

There's relief on both sides of the border as the threat of a hard frontier is lifted following the Brexit deal.… t.co/u3MWDlNKLm

Here's your 7pm @3NewsIreland 60 second update with @MichaelRyanTV3 t.co/8rE1b6g6H8

On 3News at Seven: The Brexit border deal and what it means for communities on both sides of the frontier. Also, a… t.co/Qbh7mdGvpH

What on earth does 'full alignment' actually mean? Our @3NewsIreland explainer on the Brexit deal. t.co/i66wn3BYe8

On 3News at 5:30 - Another day of #Brexit drama, all the latest from our reporters and correspondents.

Reaction on today's #Brexit announcement from the border - coming up on @3NewsIreland at 5:30pm @TV3Ireland

.@DebsNaylor, @paulcolgan and I putting a lid on a hectic (but still very significant) day in #Brexit-land on the… t.co/3ifVUyiImM

Here's your 5pm @3NewsIreland 60 second update with @MichaelRyanTV3 t.co/4pP0bqtC6q

