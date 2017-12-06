Thursday, 7th December

The latest news update at 10pm.
The latest news update at 10pm.
A final roundup of today's national and international news stories.
A final roundup of today's national and international news stories.
The latest news update at 10pm.
The latest national and international news stories from 3 News
A final roundup of today's national and international news stories with Claire Brock
The latest news update at 10pm.
A final roundup of today's national and international news stories
Here's your 7pm @3NewsIreland 60 second update with @MichaelRyanTV3 t.co/VypgKPZA0w
Here's your 5pm @3NewsIreland 60 second update with @MichaelRyanTV3 t.co/RUF6IwTvzh
Here's your 3pm 60 second @3NewsIreland update with @MichaelRyanTV3 t.co/Hpg2vLKiwL
Californian wildfires may worsen today. Tens of thousands of residents have been forced to flee their homes. I'll… t.co/AJ8hhddMRi
Investigating Gardai at the scene of the shooting in ballymun @3NewsIreland t.co/yg2h6NShJB
Scene in ballymun where a Garda and another man were shot this morning. I'll have more at 930 @3NewsIreland… t.co/9BesZYyddN
Garda and another man injured in shooting in Ballymun, Dublin this morning. Injuries not believed to be life-threatening #3News
2 people including a Garda injured in a shooting in Ballymun in the early hours of this morning during a Garda oper… t.co/1QEAjxU9VS