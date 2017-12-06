Thursday, 7th December

On 3News at 5.30 this evening - shots fired, as garda and teenager injured in dawn raid
On 3News at 5.30 this evening - a clear hint that the Brexit deadline could well be pushed into the...
The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick.
The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick.
The latest news update at 5.30pm.
The latest news update at 5.30pm
On 3News at 5.30 this evening - 20 months for the 85 year old retired consultant convicted of...
The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick
On 3 News at 5.30 this evening - the garda overtime bill.
Here's your 7pm @3NewsIreland 60 second update with @MichaelRyanTV3 t.co/VypgKPZA0w
Here's your 5pm @3NewsIreland 60 second update with @MichaelRyanTV3 t.co/RUF6IwTvzh
Here's your 3pm 60 second @3NewsIreland update with @MichaelRyanTV3 t.co/Hpg2vLKiwL
Californian wildfires may worsen today. Tens of thousands of residents have been forced to flee their homes. I'll… t.co/AJ8hhddMRi
Investigating Gardai at the scene of the shooting in ballymun @3NewsIreland t.co/yg2h6NShJB
Scene in ballymun where a Garda and another man were shot this morning. I'll have more at 930 @3NewsIreland… t.co/9BesZYyddN
Garda and another man injured in shooting in Ballymun, Dublin this morning. Injuries not believed to be life-threatening #3News
2 people including a Garda injured in a shooting in Ballymun in the early hours of this morning during a Garda oper… t.co/1QEAjxU9VS