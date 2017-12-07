Thursday, 07 December 2017

Real IRA leader sentenced to 11 years

A Real IRA leader has been jailed for eleven and a half years for his role in a bomb plot during the State visit of Britain's Prince Charles in 2015.  

Garda shot in Ballymun

An armed officer who was shot in the arm this morning, during a planned drugs raid in Ballymun,...

Thursday, 07 December 2017

Brexit Update

"No white smoke yet" - the word from the European Commission today as it summed up attempts to break...

Thursday, 07 December 2017

A Garda is injured in a Ballymun shooting

Two are hurt as shots are fired during a pre dawn garda operation in North Dublin.

Thursday, 07 December 2017

California Fires

Tens of thousands are forced to flee their homes as the blaze threathens Bel Air mansions.

Thursday, 07 December 2017

Brexit Deadline Extension

The Government appears to be offering the British more time to return to the Brexit negotiating...

Wednesday, 06 December 2017

Homeless Woman Found Dead in Cork

A homeless woman has been found dead on the streets of Cork. Her body was discovered by a charity...

Wednesday, 06 December 2017

Gun Charge

A young Dublin mother accused of having a loaded gun on board a train for Belfast has been refused...

Wednesday, 06 December 2017

The Great British Back Off

More attempts in London, Dublin and Brussels to put the Brexit deal back together again.

Wednesday, 06 December 2017
