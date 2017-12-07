Garda shot in Ballymun

An armed officer who was shot in the arm this morning, during a planned drugs raid in Ballymun, underwent surgery this afternoon and is recovering in hospital.
A Real IRA leader has been jailed for eleven and a half years for his role in a bomb plot during the...
"No white smoke yet" - the word from the European Commission today as it summed up attempts to break...
Two are hurt as shots are fired during a pre dawn garda operation in North Dublin.
Tens of thousands are forced to flee their homes as the blaze threathens Bel Air mansions.
The Government appears to be offering the British more time to return to the Brexit negotiating...
A homeless woman has been found dead on the streets of Cork. Her body was discovered by a charity...
A young Dublin mother accused of having a loaded gun on board a train for Belfast has been refused...
More attempts in London, Dublin and Brussels to put the Brexit deal back together again.
