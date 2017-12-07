California Fires

Tens of thousands are forced to flee their homes as the blaze threathens Bel Air mansions.
An armed officer who was shot in the arm this morning, during a planned drugs raid in Ballymun,...
A Real IRA leader has been jailed for eleven and a half years for his role in a bomb plot during the...
"No white smoke yet" - the word from the European Commission today as it summed up attempts to break...
Two are hurt as shots are fired during a pre dawn garda operation in North Dublin.
The Government appears to be offering the British more time to return to the Brexit negotiating...
A homeless woman has been found dead on the streets of Cork. Her body was discovered by a charity...
A young Dublin mother accused of having a loaded gun on board a train for Belfast has been refused...
More attempts in London, Dublin and Brussels to put the Brexit deal back together again.
Californian wildfires may worsen today. Tens of thousands of residents have been forced to flee their homes. I'll… t.co/AJ8hhddMRi
Investigating Gardai at the scene of the shooting in ballymun @3NewsIreland t.co/yg2h6NShJB
Scene in ballymun where a Garda and another man were shot this morning. I'll have more at 930 @3NewsIreland… t.co/9BesZYyddN
Garda and another man injured in shooting in Ballymun, Dublin this morning. Injuries not believed to be life-threatening #3News
2 people including a Garda injured in a shooting in Ballymun in the early hours of this morning during a Garda oper… t.co/1QEAjxU9VS