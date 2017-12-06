Wednesday, 06 December 2017

Gun Charge

A young Dublin mother accused of having a loaded gun on board a train for Belfast has been refused bail by the Special Criminal Court where she faces trial. 

Brexit Deadline Extension

The Government appears to be offering the British more time to return to the Brexit negotiating...

Wednesday, 06 December 2017

Homeless Woman Found Dead in Cork

A homeless woman has been found dead on the streets of Cork. Her body was discovered by a charity...

Wednesday, 06 December 2017

The Great British Back Off

More attempts in London, Dublin and Brussels to put the Brexit deal back together again.

Wednesday, 06 December 2017

The great divide

Widespread concern as Donald Trump's set to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.  

Wednesday, 06 December 2017

Great Expectations

The Minister for Finance confirms that public servants will be allowed work until they hit 70.

Wednesday, 06 December 2017

No budging on Brexit position

The Government has insisted there'll be no budging in its central demand regarding the border, in the...

Tuesday, 05 December 2017

Shock in Wexford as a family visiting from America is caught up in a road tragedy

A community in County Wexford has been rocked after a family visiting the area from America was killed...

Tuesday, 05 December 2017

Wexford crash tragedy

Investigations underway after four members of one family are killed on their way to a funeral.

Tuesday, 05 December 2017
