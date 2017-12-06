The great divide

Widespread concern as Donald Trump's set to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.
The Government appears to be offering the British more time to return to the Brexit negotiating...
A homeless woman has been found dead on the streets of Cork. Her body was discovered by a charity...
A young Dublin mother accused of having a loaded gun on board a train for Belfast has been refused...
More attempts in London, Dublin and Brussels to put the Brexit deal back together again.
The Minister for Finance confirms that public servants will be allowed work until they hit 70.
The Government has insisted there'll be no budging in its central demand regarding the border, in the...
A community in County Wexford has been rocked after a family visiting the area from America was killed...
Investigations underway after four members of one family are killed on their way to a funeral.
Scene in ballymun where a Garda and another man were shot this morning. I'll have more at 930 @3NewsIreland… t.co/9BesZYyddN
Garda and another man injured in shooting in Ballymun, Dublin this morning. Injuries not believed to be life-threatening #3News
2 people including a Garda injured in a shooting in Ballymun in the early hours of this morning during a Garda oper… t.co/1QEAjxU9VS
The Louvre museum in Abu Dhabi has announced it will display da Vinci's 'Salvator Mundi' or 'Saviour of the World'.… t.co/IieYAym5Mp
Pressure is growing on US Senator Al Franken to stand down amid allegations of sexual misconduct. 30 Democratic se… t.co/NQ85j6crHp
Nearly 200 thousand people have been told to evacuate their homes as wildfires continue to rage in southern California #3News
Protests are expected across the Middle East today at a decision by the US President to recognise Jerusalem as Isra… t.co/OX02J3nL4E
Support for Fine Gael has risen, according to a new opinion poll in today's Irish Times. Party now holds an 11 poin… t.co/ssRBVja6tN