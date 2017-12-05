Wednesday, 6th December

On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - The Great British Back Off.
On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - Wexford crash tragedy.
On 3 News at 12.30 this lunchtime - talking the talk.
The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick
Scene in ballymun where a Garda and another man were shot this morning. I'll have more at 930 @3NewsIreland… t.co/9BesZYyddN
Garda and another man injured in shooting in Ballymun, Dublin this morning. Injuries not believed to be life-threatening #3News
2 people including a Garda injured in a shooting in Ballymun in the early hours of this morning during a Garda oper… t.co/1QEAjxU9VS
The Louvre museum in Abu Dhabi has announced it will display da Vinci's 'Salvator Mundi' or 'Saviour of the World'.… t.co/IieYAym5Mp
Pressure is growing on US Senator Al Franken to stand down amid allegations of sexual misconduct. 30 Democratic se… t.co/NQ85j6crHp
Nearly 200 thousand people have been told to evacuate their homes as wildfires continue to rage in southern California #3News
Protests are expected across the Middle East today at a decision by the US President to recognise Jerusalem as Isra… t.co/OX02J3nL4E
Support for Fine Gael has risen, according to a new opinion poll in today's Irish Times. Party now holds an 11 poin… t.co/ssRBVja6tN