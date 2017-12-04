Tuesday, 05 December

A final roundup of today's national and international news stories.
Prospect of adding a line of clarification to Monday’s Brexit text is seen as only reasonable option at the moment.… t.co/65DnFdIWHy
One in four lung cancers are diagnosed during an emergency presentation. Irish Cancer Society says prevalence of l… t.co/PxTIitQE7g
The Defence Forces will carry out a major exercise in the Dublin area today. The public is being advised they can e… t.co/srkF52ihKV
Christine Keeler, the British model at the centre of the 1960s Profumo affair, has died aged 75 #3News
French rock star Johnny Hallyday has died at the age of 74. The star had been battling lung cancer #3News
Tens of thousands of people in Southern California have been forced to flee their homes as a result of growing wild… t.co/pf7O0yvOLX
Pressure is growing on Theresa May to strike a deal on Brexit. She's expected to continue behind the scenes effort… t.co/eVl8W0bvnJ
Two men are expected to appear in court in London today, charged in connection with a plot to assasinate British Pr… t.co/dXfCS8Bu3Y