Monday, 04 December 2017

Woman suffers horrific injuries after a chemical is thrown in her face

A woman suffered serious injuries after a chemical substance was thrown in her face in South Dublin.  

No budging on Brexit position

The Government has insisted there'll be no budging in its central demand regarding the border, in the...

Tuesday, 05 December 2017

Shock in Wexford as a family visiting from America is caught up in a road tragedy

A community in County Wexford has been rocked after a family visiting the area from America was killed...

Tuesday, 05 December 2017

Wexford crash tragedy

Investigations underway after four members of one family are killed on their way to a funeral.

Tuesday, 05 December 2017

Early optimism for a Brexit breakthrough is dashed

There's deep confusion over the prospects of a deal on Brexit. Early optimism for a breakthrough,...

Monday, 04 December 2017

Teenager has his named cleared over the Jobstown water protest

A teenage boy has won his appeal, overturning a Children's Court verdict that found him guilty of...

Monday, 04 December 2017

Michael Shine sentencing

An 85 year old retired surgeon has been jailed for 20 months for groping two teenage patients, in what...

Friday, 01 December 2017

Penalty Points Investigation

An investigation into the penalty points scandal has revealed that the credentials of retired gardai...

Friday, 01 December 2017

Disclosure Tribunal

Garda Keith Harrison has expressed his disappointment with the conclusions of the Disclosure Tribunal...

Friday, 01 December 2017
Click here to view more
3News
@gavreilly
Follow

Prospect of adding a line of clarification to Monday’s Brexit text is seen as only reasonable option at the moment.… t.co/65DnFdIWHy

9:58 AM - 6 Dec 17

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

One in four lung cancers are diagnosed during an emergency presentation. Irish Cancer Society says prevalence of l… t.co/PxTIitQE7g

7:43 AM - 6 Dec 17

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

The Defence Forces will carry out a major exercise in the Dublin area today. The public is being advised they can e… t.co/srkF52ihKV

6:25 AM - 6 Dec 17

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Christine Keeler, the British model at the centre of the 1960s Profumo affair, has died aged 75 #3News

6:25 AM - 6 Dec 17

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

French rock star Johnny Hallyday has died at the age of 74. The star had been battling lung cancer #3News

6:25 AM - 6 Dec 17

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Tens of thousands of people in Southern California have been forced to flee their homes as a result of growing wild… t.co/pf7O0yvOLX

6:24 AM - 6 Dec 17

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Pressure is growing on Theresa May to strike a deal on Brexit. She's expected to continue behind the scenes effort… t.co/eVl8W0bvnJ

6:24 AM - 6 Dec 17

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Two men are expected to appear in court in London today, charged in connection with a plot to assasinate British Pr… t.co/dXfCS8Bu3Y

6:23 AM - 6 Dec 17