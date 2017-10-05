Friday, 6th October

On 3News at 5.30 this evening - investigation launched after drain cleaning fluid was used on patients at a County Clare dental surgery.
On 3News at 5.30 this evening - disturbed and dangerous.
On 3News at 5.30 this evening - a glimpse into the planning behind the Las Vegas mayhem.
On 3 News at 12.30 this lunchtime - the method behind the madness, Las Vegas killer's plan
On 3News at 5.30 this evening - searching for a motive for the Las Vegas massacre as survivors reveal...
On 3News at 5.30 this evening - massacre in Las Vegas
The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick.
The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team.
Trying to end the turbulent times. Ryanair reveals how it'll deal with passengers on refunds,...
Your #3News 60 second update for 5pm with @Niamhk t.co/FRTuhgoXwb
On #3News at 5.30, LÉ William Butler Yeats returns from migrant mission in the Mediterranean as LÉ Niamh sets sail t.co/zC6du4mACU
Your #3News 60 second update for 3pm with @Niamhk t.co/jxDlMLZsbN
NRA backs calls for tighter regulations on rapid fire devices, I have the latest in the news at 10 @IrelandAMTV3 t.co/OlAMLhxdt3
Spain's constitutional court has suspended a planned session of Catalonia's regional parliament which was due to take place next Monday.
Cardinal Pell, the most senior Vatican official ever charged in the Catholic Church sex abuse crisis, has appeared in court in Australia.
At least 20 people have been killed in Tropical Storm Nate, which has hit Central America.
Ryanair boss Michael O Leary promises pilots better terms in a letter, I'll have the latest with @AislingNiCTV3 sho… t.co/HZORA2ydxH