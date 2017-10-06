Friday, 06 October 2017

Budget Rumours

It's now almost certain that cigarettes will be increased in next week's budget. The scale of the price hike is still unclear however.

Michael O'Leary's Plea

Michael O'Leary make an impassioned plea to his pilots to stay with Ryanair

Dublin To Go High Rise

A changing city skyline - proposals to scrap high rise restrictions and bring in shared apartment...

Las Vegas mass murderer may have had help

Police suspect the Las Vegas mass murderer may have had help - and may have been planning an earlier...

Playing down talk of a budget deal

Playing down talk of a budget deal - but could USC be cut and tax bands broadened next week?

Taoiseach leads tributes to his predecessor Liam Cosgrave

The Taoiseach leads tributes to his predecessor Liam Cosgrave who's died at the age of 97.

Vegas Shooting

U.S. Police say the man responsible for Sunday's massacre in Las Vegas may have been planning an...

Tributes Paid

Tributes are being paid this lunchtime to the former Taoiseach Liam Cosgrave who's died at the age of...

RCC Report

One of the leading agencies dealing with victims of rape and sexual assault has seen another increase...

