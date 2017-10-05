Thursday, 05 October 2017

Las Vegas mass murderer may have had help

Police suspect the Las Vegas mass murderer may have had help - and may have been planning an earlier attack on a concert.

Playing down talk of a budget deal

Playing down talk of a budget deal - but could USC be cut and tax bands broadened next week?

Thursday, 05 October 2017

Taoiseach leads tributes to his predecessor Liam Cosgrave

The Taoiseach leads tributes to his predecessor Liam Cosgrave who's died at the age of 97.

Thursday, 05 October 2017

Vegas Shooting

U.S. Police say the man responsible for Sunday's massacre in Las Vegas may have been planning an...

Thursday, 05 October 2017

Tributes Paid

Tributes are being paid this lunchtime to the former Taoiseach Liam Cosgrave who's died at the age of...

Thursday, 05 October 2017

RCC Report

One of the leading agencies dealing with victims of rape and sexual assault has seen another increase...

Thursday, 05 October 2017

Glimpse into the planning behind the Las Vegas mayhem

Details emerge of Stephen Paddock's lethal array of weapons and the surveillance cameras he'd mounted...

Wednesday, 04 October 2017

Apple's massive tax bill

More trouble for the Government as Europe says its taking us to court for not pursuing Apple's massive...

Wednesday, 04 October 2017

Las Vegas Shooter's Plan

The guns, ammunition and surveillance equipment used by the Las Vegas killer Stephen Paddock  

Wednesday, 04 October 2017
