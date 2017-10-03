Thursday, 05 October 2017

U.S. Police say the man responsible for Sunday's massacre in Las Vegas may have been planning an attack a week earlier at another music festival

On 3 News at 12.30 this lunchtime - the motive for mass murder in Las Vegas

Tuesday, 03 October 2017

On 3 News at 12.30 this lunchtime - mass murder on the Las Vegas Strip

Monday, 02 October 2017

Friday, 29 September

Friday, 29 September 2017

Thursday, 28 September

Thursday, 28 September 2017

Wednesday, 27 September

Wednesday, 27 September 2017

Tuesday, 26 September

Tuesday, 26 September 2017

Monday, 25 September

Monday, 25 September 2017

Friday, 22 September

On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - a dangerous game of name calling.

Friday, 22 September 2017
A Michigan woman has been sentenced to seven days in jail for refusing to vaccinate her 9 year old son #3News

6:28 AM - 5 Oct 17

Three US soldiers have been killed in an attack in Niger in West Africa #3News

6:28 AM - 5 Oct 17

Belgium has said it plans to take Ryanair to court over its recent flight cancellations #3News

6:28 AM - 5 Oct 17

In a TV address, the Catalan leader has lashed out at the King of Spain and accused him of deliberately ignoring millons of Catalans #3News

6:27 AM - 5 Oct 17

Girlfriend's statement comes as police revealed Stephen Paddock may have been planning an earlier attack at a festival a week before Vegas

6:27 AM - 5 Oct 17

Girlfriend of Las Vegas killer has described Stephen Paddock as "kind, caring, quiet" -it never occured to her that he was planning violence

6:26 AM - 5 Oct 17

A man and a woman are being held by Gardai this morning, after a suspected gangland hit was foiled in west Dublin #3News

6:25 AM - 5 Oct 17

Coming up on @IrelandAMTV3 news - tributes paid to former Taoiseach, Liam Cosgrave, who has died at the age of 97 #3News

6:25 AM - 5 Oct 17