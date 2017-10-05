Thursday, 05 October 2017

Tributes Paid

Tributes are being paid this lunchtime to the former Taoiseach Liam Cosgrave who's died at the age of 97

Vegas Shooting

U.S. Police say the man responsible for Sunday's massacre in Las Vegas may have been planning an...

Thursday, 05 October 2017

RCC Report

One of the leading agencies dealing with victims of rape and sexual assault has seen another increase...

Thursday, 05 October 2017

Glimpse into the planning behind the Las Vegas mayhem

Details emerge of Stephen Paddock's lethal array of weapons and the surveillance cameras he'd mounted...

Wednesday, 04 October 2017

Apple's massive tax bill

More trouble for the Government as Europe says its taking us to court for not pursuing Apple's massive...

Wednesday, 04 October 2017

Las Vegas Shooter's Plan

The guns, ammunition and surveillance equipment used by the Las Vegas killer Stephen Paddock  

Wednesday, 04 October 2017

Hospital Beds Crisis

Demands for change as trolley figures reach a record high.  

Wednesday, 04 October 2017

Health Insurance Price War

Is a price war on the way after a leading health insurer announced a premium price cut?

Wednesday, 04 October 2017

Las Vegas Attack

Police investigating the deadliest mass shooting in recent US history are still trying to establish a...

Tuesday, 03 October 2017
Click here to view more
3News
@3newsireland
Follow

A Michigan woman has been sentenced to seven days in jail for refusing to vaccinate her 9 year old son #3News

6:28 AM - 5 Oct 17

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Three US soldiers have been killed in an attack in Niger in West Africa #3News

6:28 AM - 5 Oct 17

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Belgium has said it plans to take Ryanair to court over its recent flight cancellations #3News

6:28 AM - 5 Oct 17

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

In a TV address, the Catalan leader has lashed out at the King of Spain and accused him of deliberately ignoring millons of Catalans #3News

6:27 AM - 5 Oct 17

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Girlfriend's statement comes as police revealed Stephen Paddock may have been planning an earlier attack at a festival a week before Vegas

6:27 AM - 5 Oct 17

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Girlfriend of Las Vegas killer has described Stephen Paddock as "kind, caring, quiet" -it never occured to her that he was planning violence

6:26 AM - 5 Oct 17

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

A man and a woman are being held by Gardai this morning, after a suspected gangland hit was foiled in west Dublin #3News

6:25 AM - 5 Oct 17

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Coming up on @IrelandAMTV3 news - tributes paid to former Taoiseach, Liam Cosgrave, who has died at the age of 97 #3News

6:25 AM - 5 Oct 17