Wednesday, 4th October

Pat Kenny presents a show that debates the big issues affecting Ireland and its people in front of a live studio audience.
Pat Kenny presents a show that debates the big issues affecting Ireland and its people in front of a...
Pat Kenny presents a show that debates the big issues affecting Ireland and its people in front of a...
Veteran broadcaster Pat Kenny deals with the important news and current affairs issues of the week.
Veteran broadcaster Pat Kenny deals with the important news and current affairs issues of the week,...
Veteran broadcaster Pat Kenny deals with the important news and current affairs issues of the week,...
Pat Kenny deals with the important news and current affairs issues of the week, with in-depth analysis...
Veteran broadcaster Pat Kenny deals with the important news and current affairs issues of the week,...
Veteran broadcaster Pat Kenny deals with the important news and current affairs issues of the week,...
A Michigan woman has been sentenced to seven days in jail for refusing to vaccinate her 9 year old son #3News
Three US soldiers have been killed in an attack in Niger in West Africa #3News
Belgium has said it plans to take Ryanair to court over its recent flight cancellations #3News
In a TV address, the Catalan leader has lashed out at the King of Spain and accused him of deliberately ignoring millons of Catalans #3News
Girlfriend's statement comes as police revealed Stephen Paddock may have been planning an earlier attack at a festival a week before Vegas
Girlfriend of Las Vegas killer has described Stephen Paddock as "kind, caring, quiet" -it never occured to her that he was planning violence
A man and a woman are being held by Gardai this morning, after a suspected gangland hit was foiled in west Dublin #3News
Coming up on @IrelandAMTV3 news - tributes paid to former Taoiseach, Liam Cosgrave, who has died at the age of 97 #3News