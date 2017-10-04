Wednesday, 04 October 2017

Apple's massive tax bill

More trouble for the Government as Europe says its taking us to court for not pursuing Apple's massive tax bill.

Glimpse into the planning behind the Las Vegas mayhem

Details emerge of Stephen Paddock's lethal array of weapons and the surveillance cameras he'd mounted...

Las Vegas Shooter's Plan

The guns, ammunition and surveillance equipment used by the Las Vegas killer Stephen Paddock  

Hospital Beds Crisis

Demands for change as trolley figures reach a record high.  

Health Insurance Price War

Is a price war on the way after a leading health insurer announced a premium price cut?

Las Vegas Attack

Police investigating the deadliest mass shooting in recent US history are still trying to establish a...

Tom Humphreys

A court has been told that the former Irish Times sports journalist Tom Humphreys exchanged 16...

Budget Preview

The Government's limited financial wiggle room ahead of next week's budget has been laid bare this...

Who Was The Las Vegas Shooter

Investigations into the background of the Las Vegas killer as hundreds remain seriously ill in hospital

3News
On 3News at 7: Donald Trump lands in #LasVegas,Taoiseach's reaction to EU's court action over Apple & a bad day at the office for British PM

6:49 PM - 4 Oct 17

3News
Here's your 5pm @3NewsIreland 60 second update with @MichaelRyanTV3

5:04 PM - 4 Oct 17

3News
Here's your 3pm @3NewsIreland 60 second update with @MichaelRyanTV3

3:21 PM - 4 Oct 17

3News
I'll have the latest on the #vegasshooting at 1230 with @ColetteFitzIRL @3NewsIreland

12:11 PM - 4 Oct 17

3News
No winner of last night's Euromillions jackpot worth 190 million euro. Jackpot will reach new record high on Friday #3News

6:28 AM - 4 Oct 17

3News
Minister for Foreign Affairs & Trade, Simon Coveney begins a two day visit to Washington DC today #3News

6:27 AM - 4 Oct 17

3News
Gardai in Dublin are investigating a cash-in-transit robbery at a bank in Lucan #3News

6:27 AM - 4 Oct 17

3News
The French Parliament has approved tough new anti-terror laws. Would make permanent some measures imposed as part of a state of emergency

6:27 AM - 4 Oct 17